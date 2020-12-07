WA to re-open border to NSW and Victoria following COVID scare

From midnight tonight WA will open it’s borders to New South Wales and Victoria, allowing families who have been separated for more than eight months to reunite for Christmas.

The border re-opening was put into jeopardy last week, after a Sydney hotel worker tested positive to COVID-19.

Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement this morning after receiving updated health advice from WA’s Chief Health Officer.

“To ensure this case hadn’t caused a local outbreak in Sydney we watched the testing regime very closely,” he said.

The border relaxation will see WA drop the 14-day quarantine requirement for travel from Victoria and New South Wales.

“These states will join the ACT, Queensland, Northern Territory and Tasmania as very low risk jurisdictions.”

Travellers will be required to undergo a health screening and temperature test on arrival, and be prepared to take a COVID-19 test if deemed necessary by a health clinician.

They will also need to complete a G2G declaration and confirm they have not knowingly mixed with anyone from South Australia.

South Australia will be regarded as a low risk jurisdiction from Friday, which means travellers will be permitted to enter the state, but will be required to self-quarantine at a suitable premise for 14 days.

Click PLAY to hear more