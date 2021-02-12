WA to learn what COVID restrictions will be mandatory beyond Sunday

The State Government will soon reveal what COVID-19 restrictions and border conditions will look like from Sunday.

Yesterday the state recorded its eleventh consecutive day of no new locally-acquired cases.

It’s expected many restrictions will be lifted, including mask wearing, if the zero-case streak continues over the weekend.

But Premier Mark McGowan would not rule out the continued use of masks in some situations.

“When you travel around the world you often see in many countries people wearing masks for health reasons,” he said.

“So that will be a matter of personal choice if the advice says it’s no longer required.”

Meanwhile authorities in Victoria are considering sending Melbourne into its third lockdown as a coronavirus outbreak spreads outside hotel quarantine.

There are fears virus transmission occurred at an airport café as the Holiday Inn cluster grows to 13.

States and territories are quickly responding to the growing coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

WA will push back its border reopening with Victoria another week, with visitors required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Queensland has re-imposed a border pass system, while South Australia has closed its border with all of Greater Melbourne.

The New South Wales border with Victoria will remain open despite growing case numbers.

Premier Mark McGowan is expected to make an announcement on WA’s COVID-19 restrictions later this morning.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images.)