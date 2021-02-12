6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WA to learn what COVID restrictions will be mandatory beyond Sunday

8 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for WA to learn what COVID restrictions will be mandatory beyond Sunday

The State Government will soon reveal what COVID-19 restrictions and border conditions will look like from Sunday.

Yesterday the state recorded its eleventh consecutive day of no new locally-acquired cases.

It’s expected many restrictions will be lifted, including mask wearing, if the zero-case streak continues over the weekend.

But Premier Mark McGowan would not rule out the continued use of masks in some situations.

“When you travel around the world you often see in many countries people wearing masks for health reasons,” he said.

“So that will be a matter of personal choice if the advice says it’s no longer required.”

Meanwhile authorities in Victoria are considering sending Melbourne into its third lockdown as a coronavirus outbreak spreads outside hotel quarantine.

There are fears virus transmission occurred at an airport café as the Holiday Inn cluster grows to 13.

States and territories are quickly responding to the growing coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

WA will push back its border reopening with Victoria another week, with visitors required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Queensland has re-imposed a border pass system, while South Australia has closed its border with all of Greater Melbourne.

The New South Wales border with Victoria will remain open despite growing case numbers.

Premier Mark McGowan is expected to make an announcement on WA’s COVID-19 restrictions later this morning.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images.)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882