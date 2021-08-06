6PR
WA to draw up ‘contingency plan’ to host AFL grand final

1 hour ago
6PR News
Western Australia has recorded another day of no new local cases of COVID-19 overnight.

More than 8,700 tests were carried out yesterday, as well as thousands of rapid antigen tests done by the mining industry.

20 of 76 close contacts of the FIFO worker who returned a “weak positive” have returned negative tests, while 230 casual contacts have also been cleared of the virus.

Meanwhile, Perth has been sounded out by the AFL to host the Grand Final at Optus Stadium, if Melbourne’s cluster continues to grow.

The state government has been asked to draw up a contingency plan, as Melbourne is thrust into another lockdown, with the season decider just 50 days away.

Premier Mark McGowan said while it would be a great spectacle, it’ll only happen in a COVID-safe way if the state is called upon.

“We wouldn’t do anything to risk people here, I know other states would crawl across broken glass for it,” he said.

“It would be great fun and a great event but whatever we do, we will do in a safe way to ensure we don’t allow the importation of the virus into WA.”

 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

