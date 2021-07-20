WA tightens border to South Australia amid state’s lockdown

Western Australia has strengthened its border with South Australia amid the state’s growing outbreak.

Effective immediately South Australia will transition to a “low risk” jurisdiction under WA’s controlled border.

Which means travellers will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and undergo COVID-19 testing.

Recent arrivals into WA from South Australia must get tested if they develop symptoms, and anyone was has been to a South Australian exposure site must isolate for 14 days.

It comes after the state’s COVID-19 outbreak grew to five, plunging South Australia into lockdown from 6pm tonight.

A man who completed hotel quarantine in Sydney returned to Adelaide recently and passed on the virus to four others.

The lockdown is expected to last for at least seven days.

