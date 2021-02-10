WA State Solicitor called in to ‘urgently’ assess damning Crown report

The State Solicitor has been called in by the Racing and Gaming Minister to urgently assess findings of an inquiry into Crown, which found the company unfit to run its Sydney casino.

The inquiry’s report alleged money laundering at both the Perth and Melbourne sites.

In a statement Paul Papalia said the findings are deeply concerning and has requested the Gaming and Wagering Commission meet as soon as it has received the State Solicitor’s advice.

“The Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries has requested that the State Solicitor urgently assess the findings of the report and advise the Gaming and Wagering Commission of the relevance of the findings to WA,” Mr Papalia said.

“The department has also requested that the commission meet urgently once it has received the State Solicitor’s advice in order to consider the report sooner than planned.”

The Commission had said it wouldn’t comment on the report until after its scheduled meeting in two weeks.