6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WA State Solicitor called in to ‘urgently’ assess damning Crown report

2 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for WA State Solicitor called in to ‘urgently’ assess damning Crown report

The State Solicitor has been called in by the Racing and Gaming Minister to urgently assess findings of an inquiry into Crown, which found the company unfit to run its Sydney casino.

The inquiry’s report alleged money laundering at both the Perth and Melbourne sites.

In a statement Paul Papalia said the findings are deeply concerning and has requested the Gaming and Wagering Commission meet as soon as it has received the State Solicitor’s advice.

“The Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries has requested that the State Solicitor urgently assess the findings of the report and advise the Gaming and Wagering Commission of the relevance of the findings to WA,” Mr Papalia said.

“The department has also requested that the commission meet urgently once it has received the State Solicitor’s advice in order to consider the report sooner than planned.”

The Commission had said it wouldn’t comment on the report until after its scheduled meeting in two weeks.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882