6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WA slams border shut to South Australia

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for WA slams border shut to South Australia

Western Australia will reinstate its hard border with South Australia from midday on Thursday.

Premier Mark McGowan revealed the state has been upgraded to a “medium risk” jurisdiction, which means only travellers with an exemption will be able to enter the state.

If permitted to enter, people must self-quarantine for 14 days and undergo COVID-19 testing.

The Premier said there is one flight due to arrive in Perth from Adelaide just after 5pm.

“I am advised there are 87 passengers scheduled to be on board, returning West Australians on that flight will be permitted to come in and quarantine and be tested,” he said.

“The message to Western Australians who are in South Australia is to come home now.”

WA now has a hard border in place with South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

Meanwhile, the Premier also announced a plan to ramp up the state’s vaccine supply.

Two new clinics are expected to open, at the Perth Convention Centre in the CBD and in Midland.

From Sunday, the Claremont mass vaccination clinic will be expanded to allow for more daily vaccines.

 

(Photo: Hamish Hastie/ WAtoday.)

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882