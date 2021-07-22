WA slams border shut to South Australia

Western Australia will reinstate its hard border with South Australia from midday on Thursday.

Premier Mark McGowan revealed the state has been upgraded to a “medium risk” jurisdiction, which means only travellers with an exemption will be able to enter the state.

If permitted to enter, people must self-quarantine for 14 days and undergo COVID-19 testing.

The Premier said there is one flight due to arrive in Perth from Adelaide just after 5pm.

“I am advised there are 87 passengers scheduled to be on board, returning West Australians on that flight will be permitted to come in and quarantine and be tested,” he said.

“The message to Western Australians who are in South Australia is to come home now.”

WA now has a hard border in place with South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

Following the latest health advice, Western Australia will return to hard border arrangements with South Australia from midday today (12:00pm Thursday 22 July). pic.twitter.com/dglV05l79M — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) July 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Premier also announced a plan to ramp up the state’s vaccine supply.

Two new clinics are expected to open, at the Perth Convention Centre in the CBD and in Midland.

From Sunday, the Claremont mass vaccination clinic will be expanded to allow for more daily vaccines.

(Photo: Hamish Hastie/ WAtoday.)