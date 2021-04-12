6PR
WA scientists warn about rise in coastal flooding

5 mins ago
Steve Mills
Scientists from the University of Western Australia have revealed extreme sea levels are rapidly increasing the risk of coastal flooding in WA.

The study found that a combination of sea level rise and climate factors unique to WA will likely accelerate the risk of coastal flooding in the future .

Lead researcher, Professor Ryan Lowe, from the UWA Oceans Graduate School said unique weather events like El Nino and La Nina are contributing to the issue.

“All of these factors create the perfect storm for coastal flooding and erosion events,” he told 6PR’s Steve Mills.

“Over the last 50 years we have had about 50 and some areas 20 centimetres of sea level rise.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: UWA/ Supplied) 

