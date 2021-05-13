WA to return to pre-lockdown conditions on Saturday

Premier Mark McGowan has announced that the Perth and Peel regions will return to pre-lockdown life at 12.01am on Saturday.

Masks will no longer be mandatory on public transport, at large venues, hospitals or aged care facilities.

Capacity limits will be lifted at all venues including stadiums.

Which means the West Coast Eagles can have 100 per cent capacity at Optus Stadium for their clash against Adelaide on the weekend.

The easing of restrictions comes after WA recorded no new community cases for 12 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, 122,069 vaccinations have now been administered statewide.