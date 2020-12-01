WA reopens border to New South Wales and Victoria

WA will reopen its borders to New South Wales and Victoria from December 8, allowing families who have been separated for more than eight months to reunite for Christmas.

Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement at Perth Airport this morning after receiving updated advice from WA’s Chief Health Officer yesterday afternoon.

“14 days of self quarantine will no longer be required from December 8, with Victoria and New South Wales falling into line with other Australian jurisdictions, except for South Australia,” he said.

Travellers will be required to undergo a health screening and temperature test on arrival, and be prepared to take a COVID-19 test if deemed necessary by a health clinician.

They will also need to complete a G2G declaration and confirm they have not knowingly mixed with anyone from South Australia.

“Travel from South Australia remains prohibited unless travellers can meet the strict exception criteria we introduced on November 16. ”

The Premier warned anyone driving through the border via South Australia will be treated as if they have been in South Australia.

“South Australia will remain medium risk until at least December 11.”

Victoria has achieved 32 consecutive days without community transmission and New South Wales is expected to reach the 28-day mark on Saturday.

“We will not hesitate to reinstate the hard border if there are outbreaks over east and we get medical advice to do so.”

