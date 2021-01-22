6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WA relaxes border with QLD and NSW from Monday

1 hour ago
6PR News
Article image for WA relaxes border with QLD and NSW from Monday

WA will reopen it’s border to Queensland and New South Wales from next week, but two weeks of self quarantine is still required.

Both states will transition to “low risk” states from Monday, which means travellers can enter WA without an exemption.

Travellers will be required to self quarantine at a suitable premise for 14 days, as well as undergo testing on day 11.

The Health Department says those states must record at least 28 days of no community spread before restriction free travel can recommence.

New South Wales has gone a week without community coronavirus transmission, and Brisbane has notched 15 days without a positive case linked to the city’s Hotel Grand Chancellor outbreak.

Which means Queensland could move to “very low risk” and quarantine free travel on February 1.

Premier Mark McGowan said the changes were based on the latest health advise.

“Queensland and New South Wales’ reclassification allows for safe travel under our controlled border, with the important requirement of 14 days of self-quarantine and a COVID-19 test,” he said.

“WA’s careful and cautious approach has stood us in good stead and our controlled border arrangements have kept us safe allowing for swift action to stop the virus in its tracks.

“Our top priority is to protect WA and minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading into the community.”

All other states are currently permitted to enter WA without COVID-19 testing or self-quarantine requirements.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882