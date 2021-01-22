WA relaxes border with QLD and NSW from Monday

WA will reopen it’s border to Queensland and New South Wales from next week, but two weeks of self quarantine is still required.

Both states will transition to “low risk” states from Monday, which means travellers can enter WA without an exemption.

Travellers will be required to self quarantine at a suitable premise for 14 days, as well as undergo testing on day 11.

The Health Department says those states must record at least 28 days of no community spread before restriction free travel can recommence.

New South Wales has gone a week without community coronavirus transmission, and Brisbane has notched 15 days without a positive case linked to the city’s Hotel Grand Chancellor outbreak.

Which means Queensland could move to “very low risk” and quarantine free travel on February 1.

Premier Mark McGowan said the changes were based on the latest health advise.

“Queensland and New South Wales’ reclassification allows for safe travel under our controlled border, with the important requirement of 14 days of self-quarantine and a COVID-19 test,” he said.

“WA’s careful and cautious approach has stood us in good stead and our controlled border arrangements have kept us safe allowing for swift action to stop the virus in its tracks.

“Our top priority is to protect WA and minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading into the community.”

All other states are currently permitted to enter WA without COVID-19 testing or self-quarantine requirements.