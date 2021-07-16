6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA reinstates hard border with..

WA reinstates hard border with Victoria

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for WA reinstates hard border with Victoria

WA has slammed its border shut to Victoria again amid the state’s growing outbreak.

The state will move from a “low risk” to a “medium risk” jurisdiction, joining New South Wales and Queensland in facing tougher restrictions.

The hard border will be reinstated from midnight tonight, which means travellers will require an exemption to enter WA.

Exempt travellers will be required to self quarantine for 14 days, have a COVID-19 test within 48 hours, and get tested again on Day 11.

Anyone who arrived from Victoria prior to the hard border is advised to comply with their existing directions.

State Emergency Coordinator, Chris Dawson, said anyone wanting to return to WA should do so as soon as possible.

“We’ve seen what happens in other places such as in New South Wales, and how quickly this COVID virus can spread in the community,” he said.

“Western Australians who want to come home, but for whatever reason might delay making plans to return, need to understand it may be even more difficult for you to get approval for you to come into Western Australia.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882