WA reinstates hard border with Victoria

WA has slammed its border shut to Victoria again amid the state’s growing outbreak.

The state will move from a “low risk” to a “medium risk” jurisdiction, joining New South Wales and Queensland in facing tougher restrictions.

The hard border will be reinstated from midnight tonight, which means travellers will require an exemption to enter WA.

Exempt travellers will be required to self quarantine for 14 days, have a COVID-19 test within 48 hours, and get tested again on Day 11.

Anyone who arrived from Victoria prior to the hard border is advised to comply with their existing directions.

State Emergency Coordinator, Chris Dawson, said anyone wanting to return to WA should do so as soon as possible.

“We’ve seen what happens in other places such as in New South Wales, and how quickly this COVID virus can spread in the community,” he said.

“Western Australians who want to come home, but for whatever reason might delay making plans to return, need to understand it may be even more difficult for you to get approval for you to come into Western Australia.”

