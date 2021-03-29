WA reinstates hard border with Queensland amid growing outbreak

WA has reintroduced it’s hard border with Queensland in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 outbreak in Brisbane.

The sunshine state will transition from a “low risk” state to a “medium risk” state from midnight tonight.

It means travel from Queensland will no longer be permitted unless you are an exempt traveller.

The exemption list includes:

certain senior government officials

certain active military personnel

a member of the Commonwealth Parliament

a person carrying out functions under a law of the Commonwealth

a person responsible for transport freight or logistics

anyone who is given approval by the State Emergency Coordinator or an authorised officer.

Compassionate reasons for travel will still be applied, including those West Australians who have travelled recently and need to return home.

Anyone who has arrived from Queensland since March 27 will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and undergo COVID-19 testing.

It comes after Greater Brisbane was plunged into a three-day lockdown from 5pm tonight, with Queensland recording 10 new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

Anyone who has been to an exposure site in Queensland must get tested immediately and self-quarantine for 14-days.