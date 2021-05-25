WA reinstates controlled border with Victoria
Western Australia will reinstate a controlled border with Victoria after a COVID-19 cluster in the state continues to grow.
From 6pm tonight all arrivals into WA from Victoria will be tested and required to quarantine until they receive a negative result.
They will also be required to wear a mask.
Any arrivals who visited one of the Victorian exposure sites will be required to quarantine for 14 days and undergo testing.
Restrictions have been tightened in Melbourne after a cluster in the city’s north increased to nine.
The nine infections are related to three separate households.
A full list of Victorian exposure sites can be found here.
(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)