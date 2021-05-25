WA reinstates controlled border with Victoria

Western Australia will reinstate a controlled border with Victoria after a COVID-19 cluster in the state continues to grow.

From 6pm tonight all arrivals into WA from Victoria will be tested and required to quarantine until they receive a negative result.

They will also be required to wear a mask.

Any arrivals who visited one of the Victorian exposure sites will be required to quarantine for 14 days and undergo testing.

Restrictions have been tightened in Melbourne after a cluster in the city’s north increased to nine.

The nine infections are related to three separate households.

A full list of Victorian exposure sites can be found here.

Press PLAY to hear more

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)