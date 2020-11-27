New WA health advice pending as Victoria officially eliminates COVID-19

Victoria has reason to celebrate today, after officially eliminating COVID-19.

The state has recorded its 28th consecutive day with no new cases, deaths or community transmission, meeting the official definition of eradication.

Previous advice from WA’s Chief Health Officer said WA will consider reopening to other states if they can achieve 28 days without community transmission.

But earlier this week Premier Mark McGowan refused to set a date for reopening to Victoria, despite nearing the 28-day mark.

The government is expected to receive updated health advice in coming days.

Meanwhile, 11 police officers in Brisbane are now in isolation after coming into contact with a 41-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19.

The officers were wearing full protective equipment when the quarantined man had a psychotic episode and tried to leave his hotel room.

The man was taken to hospital, and the police officers are now in home quarantine.

Click play for to hear more

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)