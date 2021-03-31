6PR
WA records four new cases of COVID-19

5 hours ago
Article image for WA records four new cases of COVID-19

Four returned travellers in hotel quarantine, including a teenage boy, have tested positive for COVID-19 overnight.

The state is now monitoring 15 active cases of the virus.

50,731 people have now received the vaccine in Western Australia, including more than 6,000 who have received both doses.

Meanwhile, Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 in the community overnight.

Both are linked to the existing cluster.

New South Wales also recorded one infection, which has been traced back to the Queensland outbreak.

