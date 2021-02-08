WA records another day of zero new cases

Western Australia has recorded another day of no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 today.

It marks eight days without any local cases.

Restrictions in the Perth and Peel region remain in place until Sunday.

And there are still 10 active cases of the virus in the state.

Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement on twitter this morning, ahead of his press conference at 11am.

Well done WA – another day of zero new local cases. Thank you to everyone turning up and getting tested at our COVID Clinics over the past week. Visit https://t.co/E7aZquUvKV to find your closest COVID Clinic. pic.twitter.com/zC1i8hwdFE — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Premier says he is awaiting further health advice as to whether Victoria or New South Wales will change border classifications with WA.

A returned overseas traveller has tested positive to COVID-19 after leaving hotel quarantine in New South Wales.

While a second hotel quarantine worker has tested positive to the virus in Melbourne.

Mark McGowan says currently the 28-day no community spread clock hasn’t been reset.

“It all depends on whether their is community spread of the virus,” he said.

“Victoria I think and New South Wales now have had a pretty good handle on what’s going, so we will just see what happens.”