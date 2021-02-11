6PR
WA Police Union President stood aside amid police investigation

42 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WA Police Union President stood aside amid police investigation

The head of the WA Police Union has been stood aside amid an ongoing police investigation.

Nine News Perth and WA Today reporter Gary Adshead broke the news on 6PR Breakfast this morning, and revealed the managerial investigation was launched by police on Thursday.

“A statement has gone out to all members this morning,” he said.

The message to members said “please understand that the board did not take this decision lightly and believes it was necessary, appropriate and in the best interest of our union.”

The police probe comes after unrest on the union board last year.

“Mr Arnott was under some pressure from July last year, there was definitely a split on the board about his suitability to remain as president,” Adshead said.

Last July, Mr Arnott was investigated after a board member complained of bullying.

At the time he claimed the complaint was an attempt to discredit him personally and undo the good work of the union.

What sparked the current investigation is unknown.

He’s been president of the WA Police Union since 2018.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

(Photo: WAPU.)

News
