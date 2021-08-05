6PR
WA Police Union backs mask mandate for unvaccinated officers

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WA Police Union backs mask mandate for unvaccinated officers

The WA Police Union is backing Commissioner Chris Dawson’s decision to force workers to wear a face mask if they’ve not received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Acting Police Union president Mick Kelly said a small number of members have raised concerns about the new rule, with some citing religious reasons.

“Those members that are choosing not to get vaccinated that is their right, and we will be there to provide support for those affected members.”

He said the Police Commissioner has a duty to provide a safe workplace and are recommending members to comply with the direction.

“It appears that certainly by providing a safer workplace, those who have chosen for their own reasons not to get vaccinated at this point, will probably have to comply with that direction as of Monday,” he said.

“I’ll work with the Commissioner and his team to navigate through these issues as they arise.”

Press PLAY to hear his comments in full 

News
