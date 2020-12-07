6PR
WA police seize record breaking cash haul

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WA police seize record breaking cash haul

The gang crime squad have seized more than $13 million after intercepting a truck in Coolgardie.

It’s the largest single cash haul ever seen in Australia.

The cash seizure is part of an ongoing operation to disrupt the transportation of illicit commodities across the WA border.

WA police have seized more than $30 million cash from five operations since late September, resulting in millions of doses of drugs taken off WA streets.

 

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says a dozen people have been charged and there are more arrests to come.

“By seizing their cash holdings, we prevent it from being used to fund the future manufacture or supply of illicit drugs at the higher levels of the serious and organised crime groups,” The Police Commissioner said.

“Our investigations don’t end within our state and national borders.

“We will go wherever in the world we need to in order to bring those responsible for importing drugs into our state to justice.”

WA’s Attorney General John Quigley revealed this morning that the government is working on new legislation to assist police in confiscating the proceeds of organised crime.

6PR News Reporter Jake Battrick was at police headquarters for the announcement this morning.

Click PLAY to hear him discuss the cash seizure with Gareth Parker. 

 

Gareth Parker
News
