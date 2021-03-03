6PR
WA Police Commissioner backs permanent border controls

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WA Police Commissioner backs permanent border controls

The Police Commissioner has backed the Premier’s plan to keep some border controls in place to stop methylamphetamine entering the state.

Under the emergency management act police have been able to stop anyone entering the state without needing probable cause.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the extra powers have enabled authorities to crack down on the drug trade.

“We stop vehicles and expect them for fruit fly … but there is another pest out there and it’s called meth,” he said.

“That doesn’t just destroy crops … it destroys lives.

“If we can refine the powers similar to what we do to protect the state for biodiversity.

“We know it is working through our state of emergency, why would we not want to stop meth coming in.”

The hard border has allowed authorities to crack down on drug traffickers, taking almost $50 million in cash and hundreds of kilograms of drugs off the streets in the past six months.

“We have stopped about half the drugs coming in … it’s resulting in less crime on our streets,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“There would need to be a legislative change, and so when the new government gets elected, I will be putting a legislative reform package through the Minister for Police and the Attorney General.”

The Commissioner said his position is apolitical and his only priority is keeping West Australians safe.

“I don’t want to get in a political spat, because my job as Police Commissioner is to police the criminal activity going on.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

