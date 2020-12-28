WA Police approach “completely disproportionate” says lawyer for quarantine breacher

The lawyer for a woman charged with breaching WA’s hotel quarantine restrictions says police actions were “completely disproportionate” and “unlawful”.

Jenny D’Ubois walked out of her hotel midway through her two-week isolation period and travelled more than 50km in 12 hours.

She is now in custody and faces fines a $50,000 fine and up to 12 months in prison.

Her lawyer Serene Teffaha is running a class action around issues of hotel detention and forced detention.

Ms Teffaha told Gary Adshead she believes the police application of the laws were disproportionate.

“The reaction of the WA Police, the way they are applying the public health act, is in my opinion unlawful,” she said.

You can listen to the full interview here: