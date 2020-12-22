WA opens border to South Australia on Christmas Day

FIRST ON 6PR

WA will open its border to South Australia at 12.01am on Christmas day, allowing quarantine free travel between the two states.

Premier Mark McGowan confirmed the news on 6PR with Gary Adshead this morning.

“For many South Australians that won’t be ideal, but we think that’s the right approach,” he said.

Travellers from the state will need to complete a G2G Pass and undergo health screenings upon arrival.

South Australia recorded it’s last community case on November 27, and will be considered a “very low risk” state after 28 days without community transmission.

Meanwhile figures in New South Wales are continuing to decline, with only eight new cases recorded overnight, all linked to the Avalon cluster.

“I think the shut down of the Northern Beaches was a good decision, they are not out of the woods yet but it’s really very positive.”

The Premier confirmed New South wales will need to go 28 days without community spread of the virus before it will open to WA.

“We have to be very careful, and you just don’t know if it got out anywhere else at this point of time.”

Yesterday the Premier was accused of being “dumb” and “deranged” by 2GB Sydney summer Breakfast host Chris Smith.

“It doesn’t really bother me, I’d never heard of him until yesterday,” the Premier said.

“I think there is an attitude in New South Wales in particular… that New South Wales is infallible.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images.)