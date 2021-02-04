WA on track to lift lockdown tomorrow

WA is on track to ease lockdown restrictions from 6pm tomorrow, but some restrictions are expected to remain in place.

Premier Mark McGowan confirmed WA has recorded a fourth consecutive day of zero cases.

“If we continue down this path, the end to lockdown is in site,” he said.

“It will be a little longer before things go back to what we have become used to.”

The State Disaster Council is expected to meet later today to discuss what restrictions for next week could look like.

7,766 tests were conducted across WA yesterday, but the Premier is urging people to get tested again.

191 close contacts of the infected security guard have now been identified, 156 have tested negative, and results are pending for the rest.

Four “high risk” close contacts have tested negative after being tested for a second time.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said patient 903 is still cooperating with police, and their are no further updates on the investigation after he was interviewed again.

Meanwhile, WA is pausing the reopening of its hard border with Victoria in light of a new confirmed case in Melbourne.

Mandatory 14-day self-isolation had been due to be removed tomorrow but will now remain in place.

Premier Mark McGowan urged people to not become complacent, continue mask use and download the SafeWA app.

