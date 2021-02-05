6PR
WA on track to end lock down amid no new cases

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for WA on track to end lock down amid no new cases

WA has recorded it’s fifth consecutive day of no new cases, which means WA is on track to end lockdown at 6pm tonight.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed the figures at a press conference in Canberra this morning.

People in the Perth, Peel and South West regions were plunged into a five-day lockdown on Sunday, after a security guard became infected with COVID-19 at one of Perth’s quarantine hotels.

Extensive testing has not produced any evidence of community spread, despite the infected man visiting dozens of locations.

Premier Mark McGowan is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11.30am today.

(Photo: Getty Images.)

 

News
