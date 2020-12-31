WA on alert as Victoria records more cases

Victoria’s government is moving quickly to suppress the spread of COVID-19, with six cases of community transmission now detected in the state.

It’s thrown the status of WA’s border with Victoria into doubt.

Today’s new cases have prompted a swift response from authorities in Victoria.

Contact tracing is underway to determine the source of the infections, and residents have been told they can now only have 15 people in their home at a time.

A mandatory indoor mask rule has also been re-introduced.

Professorial fellow in Epidemiology at the University of Melbourne Tony Blakely told 6PR Mornings “we don’t want to lock down if it is not necessary.”

“This is not something we should be alarmed about, we knew this would happen at some stage, it’s just a real shame to happen on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

“We are in a different spot than we were in July when the second wave took-off.

“Our contact tracing is really good now, as is our ability to pop up testing all over the place.”

WA President of the Australian Medical Association Dr Andrew Miller says the current numbers in Victoria fit the criteria to close the border.

“They don’t know where these outbreaks are coming from,” he said.

“We would certainly be counselling on the side of caution at the moment so WA can stay safe.”

Meanwhile another ten cases of the coronavirus have been detected in New South Wales, from close to 28,000 tests.

Dr Miller criticized the New South Wales government for allowing New years eve parties, of up to five people, to go ahead.

“They’re in an emergency now with outbreaks everywhere,” he said.

“Let’s have more respect for the disease.”

Under WA’s current health advice any state with less than five cases of community transmission of COVID-19 per day is considered a low risk.

Travellers from low risk states are allowed to enter WA without an excuse but would need to self-isolate for 14 days.

WA’s State Disaster Council is meeting this morning and the state government have said they will liaise with Victorian officials before providing updated border advice.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)