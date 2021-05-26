6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WA on alert as Victoria cluster grows

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WA on alert as Victoria cluster grows

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says he’s hopeful the border with Melbourne can remain open despite growing fears the states latest outbreak is spreading further.

All arrivals into WA from Victoria will be tested and required to quarantine until they receive a negative result.

“We will have a COVID clinic at the airport this morning when the flights arrive from Melbourne,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We will expect that those people immediately get tested and then they must where a mask as they are travelling back to a place to isolate.

“As soon as they get a negative result then they would be free to go about their normal business.”

Any arrivals who visited one of the Victorian exposure sites will be required to quarantine for 14 days and undergo testing.

“We have messaged about 18,000 people last night and we’ve reminded them you have got to check the Victorian Health website.”

Melbourne’s coronavirus cluster has grown to 15 overnight.

Press PLAY to hear more 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882