WA on alert as Victoria cluster grows

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says he’s hopeful the border with Melbourne can remain open despite growing fears the states latest outbreak is spreading further.

All arrivals into WA from Victoria will be tested and required to quarantine until they receive a negative result.

“We will have a COVID clinic at the airport this morning when the flights arrive from Melbourne,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We will expect that those people immediately get tested and then they must where a mask as they are travelling back to a place to isolate.

“As soon as they get a negative result then they would be free to go about their normal business.”

Any arrivals who visited one of the Victorian exposure sites will be required to quarantine for 14 days and undergo testing.

“We have messaged about 18,000 people last night and we’ve reminded them you have got to check the Victorian Health website.”

Melbourne’s coronavirus cluster has grown to 15 overnight.

Press PLAY to hear more