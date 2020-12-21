6PR
WA nurses union slams governments operation of COVID clinics

6 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for WA nurses union slams governments operation of COVID clinics

The Australian Nursing Federation has raised concerns about how COVID clinics are currently operating in WA.

Hundreds of people rushed to COVID clinics last week, but were turned away when clinics ran out of tests.

It followed the announcement of new health advice requiring anyone arriving from New South Wales to be tested within 24 hours.

Almost 5000 people required testing causing chaos outside Perth clinics.

The WA Secretary of the Australian Nursing Federation Mark Olsen told 6PR’s Gary Adshead turning “at-risk” people away was dangerous.

“How hard can it be for this government to set up a system so COVID clinics, operate for extended hours and over 24 hours if they need to,” he said.

“This government has got to show they are more than a one trick pony, it’s got to be more than we put the border up and we smugly sit behind the border.”

He says WA would not be prepared if there was a major outbreak.

“If we get any kind of serious outbreak in WA we are going to be in big trouble,” he said.

“We still haven’t got a sufficient number of staff being fit tested with PPE.

“We are lagging behind the other states, and we shouldn’t be.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

