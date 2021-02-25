WA nurse speaks hours after getting Covid-19 vaccination

With the Covid-19 vaccinations being rolled out across Australia this week, frontline workers are at the top of the queue to receive the jab.

WA intensive care unit nurse Ellie Wilkinson worked on the Covid wards at Royal Perth Hospital during the height of the pandemic and received the vaccine this afternoon and spoke to 6PR’s Oliver Peterson a short time after.

Ellie told Peterson she was feeling no ill-effects from the vaccine

“I didn’t drop dead or anything, it was fine” said Ellie

Ellie also told the Perth Live program that the process of getting the vaccination was a relatively hassle free process and the vaccination itself was a short and painless procedure.

“They just pop a very very very tiny needle in your arm and it’s all over in about 5 seconds”.

The ICU nurse says we are so lucky to have the vaccine in Australia.

“It’s another weapon in our arsenal to get back to normal… its a little bit of a glimmer of light”

Ellie will be heading back to the clinic in 3 weeks to receive the second dose.