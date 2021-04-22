WA man faces 312 charges over alleged ‘sextortion’ of young girls

A Parkwood man is now facing 316 child sex charges following further investigation by the Australian Federal Police.

It’s alleged the 25-year-old posed as a teenage social media celebrity to blackmail girls into performing sexual acts.

Police say he then threatened to share the content with the alleged victim’s families if they didn’t continue to meet his demands.

He is now facing charges relating to 285 alleged victims in Australia and other countries, with some believed to be a young as 11-years-old.

The charges include multiple counts of compelling a victim to engage in sexual behaviour, and multiple counts of using a carriage service to menace or harass.

It is further alleged the man had online conversations with other people about the offending.

AFP Detective Senior Constable Barry Duman, from WA JACET, reviewed the seized recordings and said it was “heartbreaking to see the distress and fear experienced by the girls targeted”.

“We will never give up our fight to keep children safe and we urge parents and carers to help us by talking to children about what platforms, apps and games they are using and reminding them never to reveal personal information to any ‘friends’ they meet online,” he said.

“Supervision is not only critical to prevent an incident occurring, but can also help adults to quickly take action if something goes wrong.

“If your child is or has been a victim, reassure them that it’s not their fault and that there is help available – children and young people are never to blame for being a victim of online child sexual exploitation.”

The 25-year-old man was first charged with the so-called “sextortion” in October.

He is expected to face Perth Magistrate’s Court today, where an additional 65 charges will be heard.

Anyone with information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.