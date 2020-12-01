WA lamb industry to be hit hard by Qatar’s decision

The Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) believe Qatar’s decision to remove the subsidy for the $300 million-a-year Australian lamb trade is a worrying sign.

The significant subsidy program has been in place since 2015 and wasn’t due to end until 2023. It will now end on December 31. Qatar is Australia’s third largest export market for sheep meat.

The Australian Financial Review reports some industry insiders believe Qatar’s actions are in response to the Federal government raising concerns over invasive searches of Australian women travellers at Doha Airport in October after an abandoned newborn was found in the toilets.

PGA President Tony Seabrook told Oliver Peterson the Australian Government and the industry have been “blindsided” by this.

“This is going to hurt a lot of people including those in the abattoir.”

Mr Seabrook said Qatar will find it hard to fill the void left by a lack of Australian lamb.

“They don’t produce enough meat there to feed themselves.

“We produce a premium product, it’s air freighted over there and it’s on the shelves within 36 hours of being slaughtered here.’

Listen to the full interview:





Photo credit: iStock by Getty Images