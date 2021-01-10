WA keeps border shut despite Brisbane lifting lockdown

The Premier has defended his decision to keep WA’s border with Queensland closed despite the sunshine state ending their lockdown tonight.

Brisbane was sent into lockdown on Friday after a hotel worker spent time in the community while infected with the highly contagious UK strain of the virus.

Queensland recorded no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases overnight, out of nearly 19,000 tests.

Lockdown will end in Brisbane from 6pm tonight but some restrictions will continue until January 22, including the wearing of masks in some areas.

Premier Mark McGowan says he won’t make any moves to lift the border without appropriate health advice.

“Brisbane is going to go through a further 10 days of restrictions … I wouldn’t expect we take any action before Queensland is sure they don’t have community spread of the virus,” he said.

“At the end of that point in time we will get further health advice.”

Since announcing the border would close to Queensland more than 6,000 calls for help have been made to the COVID hotline and more than 3,000 people have presented for testing at WA clinics.