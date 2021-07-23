6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WA karate coach to lead Australian team in Tokyo

45 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WA karate coach to lead Australian team in Tokyo

A Western Australian karate coach will fly to Tokyo next week, when the sport makes its Olympic debut.

Mark Golding will coach Australia’s only karate athlete, Tsuneari Yahiro.

“Tsuneari has been in the Australian senior team for many, many years, he is a world medallist,” Golding told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“He has dedicated his life to being selected, he has been a strong representative of Australian karate for many, many years.”

Karate is one of five new sports added to the Tokyo games.

Golding said he is honoured to be coaching after aspiring to compete himself as a young man.

“I was an athlete many, many years ago, and it was a dream to represent the country in the Olympic games, it didn’t happen,” he said.

“It was announced that karate would be added to the program of events for 2020, so absolutely excited about that.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882