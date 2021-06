For the first time since the start of the pandemic, there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Western Australia.

The Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

1009 people have now recovered from the virus in WA.

76,283 West Australians are fully immunised against COVID-19 and a further 444,401 have received their first jab.

