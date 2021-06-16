6PR
  • Home
  • News
  • WA imposes restrictions on NSW..

WA imposes restrictions on NSW travellers

8 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for WA imposes restrictions on NSW travellers

Travellers who have recently arrived from New South Wales are being urged to check a list of COVID-19 exposure sites, after a second case was identified in Sydney.

An international airport driver and a household contact have tested positive to the virus.

Several venues in the Bondi area have been listed on the New South Wales health website.

Anyone who attended an exposure site needs to self-isolate for 14-days and get tested as soon as possible.

WA’s Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson said any recent arrivals into WA should remain vigilant.

“Any risk to WA remains very low but, again, the situation highlights the importance of remaining vigilant to prevent any spread of the virus or community transmission in this State,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in New South Wales very closely, as we do when any cases of this nature emerge, and will issue updated health advice if required.”

 

 

