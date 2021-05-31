6PR
WA hotel quarantine set for major system overhaul

15 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for WA hotel quarantine set for major system overhaul

WA’s hotel quarantine system is set for a shakeup, with the government hiring a private health logistics firm to manage doctors and nurses.

Healthcare Australia is already contracted to the New South Wales and Victorian governments.

The company will now hire and train all medical staff at Perth hotels.

Outgoing State Health Incident Controller Dr Robyn Lawrence told Nine News the move will allow public health workers to return to regular hospital duties.

“The Health Department has appointed Healthcare Australia to provide end-to-end health support services, including all GPs, nurses and nursing assistants,” she said.

It comes after the virus escaped hotel quarantine twice, plunging the Perth and Peel regions into lockdown.

 

