WA hospitality venues to return to ‘pre-COVID’ limits

8 hours ago
Article image for WA hospitality venues to return to ‘pre-COVID’ limits

WA will move to phase five COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, with venues back at full capacity and the scrapping of the two-square metre rule.

It comes 15 months after the first pandemic limits were put in place.

Major events of all kinds can resume with no limits on size or crowds.

Some restrictions are also likely to lift in Victoria, as the recent Melbourne outbreak comes under control.

Meanwhile, Queensland and New South Wales are set for further restrictions.

Masks are now mandatory in parts of Sydney and on public transport as contact tracers work to contain a new cluster.

While Queensland is on alert after an international cabin crew member tested positive for the coronavirus after exiting hotel quarantine.

Any interstate arrivals are reminded to check the Healthy WA website for the most up to date border measures for each jurisdiction.

 

News
