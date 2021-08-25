WA has ‘good chance’ of Brownlow night and Grand Final parade

Sport Minister Tony Buti believes WA could potentially also host the Brownlow and Grand Final parade as well as the Grand Final in September.

On Wednesday AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan announced that Optus Stadium would be the chosen location for the Grand Final if the MCG cannot host the event.

Mr Buti believes the state has a “good chance” of a parade.

“It depends on where the preliminary finals will be played and that will be determined by who the teams are,” he told Oliver Peterson. “It would be great to have the Brownlow medal telecast from Western Australia and also a grand final parade.”

Neither of the Western Australian teams have made the AFL Finals, with West Coast finishing in 9th position and Fremantle in 11th.

Mr Buti also believes West Aussies will be held in good stead for ticket sales.

“Obviously West Australians are in WA and at the moment travel to Western Australia is restricted so we’re in the prime position to be able to purchase tickets,” he said.

“The players will be quarantined. There’s been no games played in Sydney for over a month so it’s a very different situation. If the game is to occur, it will occurred under strict guidelines.”

The finals kick off this Friday night as Port Adelaide take on Geelong at Adelaide Oval.

