WA Greens on track for total election wipeout

The WA Greens Leader believes misunderstandings of how preference votes work has led to the decimation of her party.

It’s likely the Greens will not secure a single seat in either the upper or lower house following the election earlier this month.

Their last hope remains with Fremantle Mayor Brad Petitt who is currently down in the count.

Alison Xamon told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett she’s had voters tell her they wanted to reward Mark McGowan by putting Labor first, but then put the Greens second.

“It’s not the way the system works, you have to vote to make sure you have got multiple voices in there,” she said.

“A lot of people also just made presumptions about how various parties were going to go and voted accordingly.”

If Mr Petitt doesn’t secure a seat it’ll be the first time the Greens have failed to win a seat in WA Parliament since 1989.

A final result is expected early next week.

“We’ve been told by the electoral commission that we will be told on Tuesday or Wednesday is when they are going to do the final push of the button,” Ms Xamon said.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)