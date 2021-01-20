6PR
WA grain growers tap into the Mexican beer market

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WA grain growers tap into the Mexican beer market

There’s some good news for Western Australian grain growers with a new international trade partner opening up, after tensions with China saw massive tariffs imposed on barley exports.

WA grain handler CBH has sent a shipment of 35,000 tones of malting barley to Mexico, where it could be turned into beer.

Chief marketing and trading officer at CBH, Jason Craig, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it’s helped the market bounce back after the China trade dispute.

“It’s probably worth about $12.5 to $13 million dollars, so it’s nothing insignificant but it’s an important start for us to get into the Mexican market,” he said.

“The Mexican market is the fourth largest producer of beer in the world, after china, the US and Brazil.”

The shipment is expected to arrive in Mexico later this month, and CBH hope more shipments will follow.

“Western Australian barley has a great reputation in the international market, so we are pretty confident that it will do well,” he said.

“The varieties we grow are suitable for beer production.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

