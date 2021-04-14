WA fuel station shuts down diesel bowsers over contamination fears

Dozens of customers have reported breakdowns after filling up at a fuel station in remote WA.

Eucla Caltex has since shut off all diesel bowsers due to contamination fears.

Mechanic Chad Condipodpro from Auto Response said if customers fear they have contaminated fuel they should stop their car immediately.

“One of two things happen, the car will run rough or it will just stop all together,” he said.

“If your broken down on the side of the road with six or seven other people it is pretty obvious you have got some bad fuel.

“Diesel has an oil element in it, and that is used to lubricate the fuel system, so if you put unleaded in a diesel you can imagine the kind of catastrophic damage that can happen.”

Consumer Protection WA are urging motorists to lodge official reports.

