6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA firefighters to help battle..

WA firefighters to help battle devastating Canadian wildfires

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WA firefighters to help battle devastating Canadian wildfires

RUMOUR CONFIRMED 

A special taskforce of 17 WA firefighters is headed to Canada to join an international team helping to fight devastating wildfires.

The WA cohort is made up of volunteer and professional crews, along with personnel from the DBCA Parks and Wildlife service.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said Canadian fire crews need all the help they can get.

“They are going through a particularly difficult time,” he told Gareth Parker.

“When the east coast of Australia was dealing with the black summer bushfires 18 months ago, they were good enough to send firefighters over here, so Australia is doing their bit in terms of reciprocating.”

The WA firefighters will be in Canada for seven weeks, and will be required to quarantine upon their return to Australia.

Press PLAY to hear more 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882