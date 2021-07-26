WA firefighters to help battle devastating Canadian wildfires

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A special taskforce of 17 WA firefighters is headed to Canada to join an international team helping to fight devastating wildfires.

The WA cohort is made up of volunteer and professional crews, along with personnel from the DBCA Parks and Wildlife service.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said Canadian fire crews need all the help they can get.

“They are going through a particularly difficult time,” he told Gareth Parker.

“When the east coast of Australia was dealing with the black summer bushfires 18 months ago, they were good enough to send firefighters over here, so Australia is doing their bit in terms of reciprocating.”

The WA firefighters will be in Canada for seven weeks, and will be required to quarantine upon their return to Australia.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)