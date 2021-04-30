WA farmer slams cooking websites move to ban beef

Popular American cooking website, Epicurious, has announced it will no longer publish beef recipes over concerns about climate change.

The move has Western Australian beef producers shaking their heads.

President of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, Tony Seabrook, labelled the move as “virtual signaling”.

“It is a free world and if these people want to promote their views, then they have every right to do that,” he said.

“It is this ‘latte chardonnay’ set that are living in inner cities around the world, that just have this skewed view on what they might do to so-called save the planet in their view.

“And there’s a lot of other things that might be done, way ahead of attacking the beef industry.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)