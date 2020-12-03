WA farmer abandons trade with China as tensions grow

As relations between Australia and China continue to deteriorate some WA Farmers are beginning to look elsewhere for trade opportunities.

Lobster fisherman and barley farmer Michael Thompson says the last six weeks have been tough, after lobsters were stopped at the border by Chinese customs.

“They have basically said, to the people that do buy them off us, there is no guarantee that they will get through customs,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“They’ve stopped buying because they can’t take a risk with such an expensive commodity.”

He said they are now exploring different trade partners and have tried to tap into the Japanese market.

“We are trying to set ourselves up for other markets, but they are being hit by corona.”

“There’s 200 odd boats that fish along the coast, it’s not just us, it’s effecting the whole fishing industry,” he said.

He says Chinese merchants are just as confused by the trade tensions as they are.

“They don’t even know why they can’t bring them in.”

(Photo: Nine News)