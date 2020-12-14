WA fails to introduce anti-consorting laws to stop bikie violence

The Attorney General has blamed the opposition for delaying legislation that would stop criminal gang members from consorting with each other.

It comes after the shocking execution of former Rebel motorcycle gang boss Nick Martin on Saturday night.

The 51-year-old was shot dead in front of hundreds of spectators at the Perth Motorplex, sparking fears of a gang war.

The state government introduced tough new anti-consorting laws to parliament in January, but the bill hit a road block in the upper house.

Attorney General John Quigley spoke with 6PR’s Gary Adshead about the legislation this morning.

“The Liberals did their best to slow down and stop the passage of this legislation,” The Attorney General said.

“Their stupid time-wasting has cost the police this power.”

The Legislation, which is already in place in New South Wales and Queensland, would see the disruption of communication and networking between convicted offenders.

“These anti-consorting laws could be used to seriously disrupt these organisations,” he said.

“If the police intercept them on a telephone call talking to each other, they can be arrested and put before the court with a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.”

Parliament is now finished for the year, which means the bill will need to be re-introduced after the March election.

“I will do everything I can to deliver to the police the legislative weapons they need to disrupt and bust up these gangs.”

