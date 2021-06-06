WA exposure sites listed after COVID-19 ‘shedder’ returns to quarantine

WA health authorities are working to identify casual contacts of a man who returned a moderate positive COVID-19 test result.

The maritime worker was released from the Pan Pacific Hotel on Friday and then spent one night at the Ibis Hotel.

He visited a number of venues, which have since been listed as public exposure sites on the Healthy WA website.

He is believed to be a non-infectious shedder and has been moved back into hotel quarantine.

Authorities are confident there’s no cause for concern, but are advising anyone who attended an exposure site to get tested and monitor for symptoms.

Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson said a small percentage of people shed the virus after they’ve recovered.

“This is just purely precautionary,” Dr Robertson said.