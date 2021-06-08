WA expands vaccine rollout to people aged over 30

Premier Mark McGowan has announced that Western Australians aged 30 and over will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Thursday.

National Cabinet had decided that the 40 to 49 age group would be included in the next phase of the rollout, but WA has gone a decade further.

“We’re opening up the COVID-19 vaccination rollout to a broader group of people, in an effort to build momentum and get more people vaccinated as soon as possible,” Mr McGowan said.

The new cohort will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine from state-run vaccination clinics from Thursday.

Bookings are open on the Roll Up for WA website.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Health Minister Roger Cook said “this is the next opportunity people have to do the right thing”.

Minister Cook hopes the Pfizer vaccine will available to GPs and respiratory clinics “in the next few weeks.”

“Then we’ll really get a great deal of traction and pick up the momentum.”

