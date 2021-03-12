6PR
WA Election | Zak Kirkup’s final fighting words

8 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for WA Election | Zak Kirkup’s final fighting words

The Opposition Leader has made his final pitch to voters ahead of the state election tomorrow.

New polling has revealed Zak Kirkup could be the first Liberal leader to lose a seat in 88-years.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning Mr Kirkup said today’s poll has fired him up to fight even harder.

“It’s not a good feeling, but it’s not over till it’s over,” he said.

“We’ve got to keep fighting because the future of the state is at stake.

“We ask people to consider what the cost might be to them if Labor gets in with a massive landslide and there is no opposition there.”

The Liberal leader admitted he will exit politics if he loses his seat of Dawesville tomorrow.

“You exit the arena and make way for new people.”

The Opposition has drawn heavy criticism over the costing of its election commitments

Treasury estimated a $6 billion difference from the total figure calculated by an accounting firm hired by the party.

But Mr Kirkup said he stands by the numbers his team delivered.

“I’m very comfortable with our costings process,” he said.

“I’m very, very proud of our entire team.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

 

