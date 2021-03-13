6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA election 2021 | Zak Kirkup concedes..

WA election 2021 | Zak Kirkup concedes defeat in election bloodbath

8 hours ago
State Election 2021
Article image for WA election 2021 | Zak Kirkup concedes defeat in election bloodbath

Zak Kirkup has conceded defeat in the WA election becoming the first Opposition Leader to lose his seat in 88 years.

In his concession speech to supporters at the Dudley Park Bowling and Recreation Club he said the people of Western Australia have made their decision.

“Obviously what has happened with respect to Dawesville is devastating and across the state,” he said.

“This was always going to be a very tough election for the Liberal party.

“This is an historic election and one like no other. I think it’s important to recognise the people of Western Australia have had their say. And that we must respect their decision.

“They had a choice and in this instance they have overwhelmingly chosen to elect the McGowan Labor government for a second term in office.”

“It is a loss that will be difficult to bare, It is a loss that all of us feel.”

“Here in Dawesville, it means that I will not be rejoining the Liberal Party room.

“It means that here the candidate for Labor in Lisa Munday has won, and to her we must accept the result and wish her well in standing up and fighting for Dawesville and Mandurah.

“This is a very difficult loss. It is one that I take full responsibility for. When I took up the leadership some 15 or 16 weeks ago, I did so knowing the risks.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

State Election 2021
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882