WA election 2021 | Why the Daylight Savings Party could win a seat on just 57 votes

A representative from the Daylight Saving Party looks likely to confirm a seat in the WA upper house after receiving just 57 votes so far.

Wilson Tucker has used the services of the so-called “Preference Whisper” to help smaller parties band together and have a better chance at securing a position in parliament.

“Preference Whisper” Glen Druery told 6PR’s Gareth Parker while Mr Tucker probably won’t be picking up more than 150 direct votes, he is just taking advantage of the systems already in place.

“I think the question should be who designed this system, why did they design this system,” he said.

“I think it’s a great thing that we can put diversity into our parliaments and we can give people choice.

“All of a sudden we have got an ordinary bloke who is going to get elected, it’s great for democracy.”

Meanwhile in the Lower House, National MP Terry Redman could lose his seat of Warren-Blackwood – with Labor’s candidate ahead by 522 votes.

The seat of Churchlands is also a close fight, current member Sean L’Estrange is ahead for the Liberals by just 63 with almost 75 percent of all votes counted.

