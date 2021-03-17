6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA election 2021 | Why the Daylight..

WA election 2021 | Why the Daylight Savings Party could win a seat on just 57 votes

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WA election 2021 | Why the Daylight Savings Party could win a seat on just 57 votes

A representative from the Daylight Saving Party looks likely to confirm a seat in the WA upper house after receiving just 57 votes so far.

Wilson Tucker has used the services of the so-called “Preference Whisper” to help smaller parties band together and have a better chance at securing a position in parliament.

“Preference Whisper” Glen Druery told 6PR’s Gareth Parker while Mr Tucker probably won’t be picking up more than 150 direct votes, he is just taking advantage of the systems already in place.

“I think the question should be who designed this system, why did they design this system,” he said.

“I think it’s a great thing that we can put diversity into our parliaments and we can give people choice.

“All of a sudden we have got an ordinary bloke who is going to get elected, it’s great for democracy.”

Meanwhile in the Lower House, National MP Terry Redman could lose his seat of Warren-Blackwood – with Labor’s candidate ahead by 522 votes.

The seat of Churchlands is also a close fight, current member Sean L’Estrange is ahead for the Liberals by just 63 with almost 75 percent of all votes counted.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882