WA election 2021 | Rita Saffioti denies COVID response helped boost Labor campaign

Member for Swan Rita Saffioti has dismissed claims the Labor campaign was booted by the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Speaking on 6PR she said feedback from people at polling booths indicated otherwise.

“I think it has been a four year effort and people have recognised that we lead a stable, very responsible government even before COVID impacted us.”

She also declined to comment on who would become Treasurer if the Labor party win the election.

“All those decisions are made by the Premier, and I will trust in his ability to make that thinking in a clear way.”

Meanwhile former Member for Bateman, Dean Nalder, said he believes people have lost faith in the Liberal party.

“Over the last couple of months a lot of conservative voters have been not only supporting McGowan, but also angry at the Liberal party, there seems to be this sense of anger,” he said.

“Some people feel that we lost sight of our values as a Liberal party and we need to regain that.

“There are real concerns in the Liberal party about our pre-selection process, and I think it is something that needs to be addressed.”

Last year Nalder announced he was retiring from politics and would not contest the election.

“I have gone through mixed emotions, I believe it is the right thing for me and my family,” he said.

“I just felt that I was going to become more isolated over time than what I felt already.

“I just felt it was probably best I move on.”

(Photo: Peter De Kruijff / WA Today.)